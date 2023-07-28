LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging Michigan residents to get tested and vaccinated for hepatitis this World Hepatitis Day.

World Hepatitis Day falls on July 28, and it is, “an opportunity to encourage all Michiganders to get tested for hepatitis B and C, as testing is critical and important for early detection and treatment,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive.

“Many infected individuals can live decades without experiencing any signs or symptoms. Left untreated, hepatitis B and C infections can cause severe liver damage,” Dr. Bagdasarian explains.

A simple blood test is needed to detect hepatitis B or C. Michigan residents can request testing while visiting their health care provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all adults aged 18 and older should be tested for HBV and HCV at least once in their lifetime, and all pregnant women should be tested during each pregnancy.

Anyone living with hepatitis is encouraged to seek medical treatment. There are antiviral medications that can suppress HBV and oral antiviral medications that can cure HCV in as little as eight weeks.

To find an HCV testing and treatment provider, use the Find a Hepatitis C Treatment Provider tool.

For more information on hepatitis, visit Michigan Harm Reduction Summit.