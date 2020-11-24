MDHHS issues new holiday guidelines for nursing home residents

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meanwhile, the state has released new guidelines to help people in vulnerable populations avoid getting sick or catching COVID-19 this Thanksgiving.

The guidelines are mostly focused on those who live in group homes particularly nursing homes.

They are urged to stay in place during the holidays and connect with family electronically through phone calls or video chat.

Limit close contact, wear your mask and avoid commonly-touched surfaces like shared serving utensils.

Officials also say, anyone who leaves a care facility should be screened upon return to avoid spreading the virus.