MDHHS launches immunization portal, easier access to records

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michiganders ages 18 and older will be able to easily access immunization records through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ (MDHHS) Immunization Portal.

Records posted in Michigan’s Care Improvement Registry (MCIR) can be accessed by adults. People will have the ability to not only locate their own records, but they will be able to download, save or even print their information.

In order to access the portal, Michiganders must make a MILogin account at Michigan.gov/MiImmsportal. Individuals must use a valid government issued photo ID like a driver’s license, state ID or passport when creating the account.

“We want to make sure Michiganders are able to access their vaccination records as easily as possible as this is important health information,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “The Michigan Immunization Portal allows them to find their record from their computer or smart phone and save a copy for their records. This will also allow anyone who has misplaced their COVID-19 vaccination card to print a record of their vaccination.”

The portal is not accessible for those below 18, so parents will not be able to download their child’s records. Parents can access their child’s records by contacting the child’s physician’s office or the local health department.

Records from another country or state may not be available in the portal. In the event that records can not be found in the portal, one can contact their doctor’s office or the local health department.

The portal is free to use.