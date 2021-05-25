MDHHS looking for applicants in child abuse prevention program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking applicants for a program that aims to “deliver services to prevent child abuse and neglect.

The MDHHS’ Direct Service Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Program supports Michigan public, private or nonprofit organizations with programs designed to “promote strong, nurturing families and prevent child abuse and neglect.”

The program targets families who it deems are at risk for child abuse and neglect.

“MDHHS and the Children’s Trust Fund are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of children and keeping families together,” said Demetrius Starling, executive director of the department’s Children’s Services Agency. “Programs based in local communities are crucial to preventing child abuse and neglect.”

Organizations that wish to receive MDHHS funding must submit applications for initial review and endorsement by a Children’s Trust Fund local council. The deadline to submit applications electronically through the MI E-Grants program for this initial review is June 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. Applications endorsed by local councils will be forwarded to MDHHS by June 30. The program period is from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022.