MDHHS: Michigan overdose deaths declined in 2018, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Opioid overdose deaths have declined for a second consecutive year, reports the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in a press release.

According to the MDHHS, there were 2,354 overdose deaths in Michigan in 2019, 1,768 of which were opioid-related.

This is a 9.4% decline from the 2,599 deaths in 2018.

2018 also saw a decrease in overdose deaths, 13.2% to be precise.

However, data from January-June 2020 show 1,340 overdose deaths, an increase from 2019’s 1,155.

“Our efforts to prevent opioid misuse, provide high-quality recovery treatment and reduce the harm caused by opioids to individuals and their communities are paying off,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS.

“We have made significant progress, however, our preliminary 2020 data is showing there may have been an uptick in deaths last year. This illustrates that there is much more work to do and we will not rest until we have made further progress in addressing an issue that has devastated far too many families.”

The MDHHS says its current goal is to cut opioid deaths by half by 2024.

The increase in deaths is due to “psychostimulants with abuse potential including methamphetamine. More than 200 Michiganders died from an overdose involving psychostimulants with abuse potential in 2019, which was a 21% increase from the previous year,” said the press release.