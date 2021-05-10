MDHHS names Dr. Alexis Travis as senior deputy director of Public Health Administration

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Dr. Alexis Travis has been chosen as the new senior deputy director for the Public Health Administration at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS.)

Travis joined the MDHHS in 2018 as the senior deputy director of the MDHHS’s Aging and Adult Services Agency (AASA.)

As deputy director of the AASA, Dr. Travis lead Michigan to become the 5th state in the country to join the World Health Organization and AARP “age-friendly” initiative.



As the new senior deputy director of public health, Travis will manage the Bureau of Laboratories, Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health, Bureau of Health and Wellness, Bureau of Infectious Disease Prevention and the Bureau of EMS, Trauma, and Preparedness.

Dr. Travis will continue to report to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

“Dr. Travis is a champion of public health and has driven measurable positive change in her time at MDHHS. She continues to be an integral asset in reducing health disparities and increasing health equity for Michiganders,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel in a press release.

“She is well-suited to develop strategies and programs to promote the health of Michiganders, and we’re excited to have her in this role.”

Travis has a doctorate in public health from Walden University in Minnesota, a master’s degree of pharmacy with honors from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom and was a participant in the Socrates/Erasmus Student Exchange Program at the University of Salamanca in Spain