MDHHS partners with colleges, expands mobile vaccination sites

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced in a press release on Thursday that it plans to partner with colleges and universities to expand accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as expand mobile vaccination sites.
“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in the press release.
“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”
Per the release, the 26 colleges and universities partnering with MDHHS are listed below:
- Andrews University
- Albion College
- Central Michigan University
- College for Creative Studies
- University of Michigan-Detroit
- Ferris State University
- University of Michigan-Flint
- Michigan State University
- Western Michigan University
- Kalamazoo College
- Davenport University
- Calvin University
- Cornerstone University
- Adrian College
- Northern Michigan University
- Alma College
- Oakland University
- Lawrence Technological University
- Rochester University
- Grand Valley State University
- Saginaw Valley State University
- Eastern Michigan University
- Concordia University Ann Arbor
- University of Michigan
- Wayne State University
- Finlandia University
The planned mobile vaccination clinics are listed below:
April 14
- Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit
- Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit
April 15
- Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14th, Detroit
- Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit
April 16
- Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit
- Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit
April 19
- Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit
- Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit
April 20
- YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck
- Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck
April 21
- Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit
- Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (Tentative)
April 22
- New Greater Zion Hill MBC, 18891 St. Louis St., Detroit
- Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit
To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.