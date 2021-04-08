MDHHS partners with colleges, expands mobile vaccination sites

FILE – In this April 3, 2021, file photo, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain. A patchwork of advice is emerging from governments across Europe and farther afield, a day after the European Union’s drug regulator said there was a “possible link” between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a rare clotting disorder. Regulators in the United Kingdom and the EU both stressed that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced in a press release on Thursday that it plans to partner with colleges and universities to expand accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines, as well as expand mobile vaccination sites.

“Vaccinations are the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and end this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health in the press release.

“We are committed to making vaccine accessibility simple and equitable, which is why we are mobilizing efforts to bring vaccines to college students, and to those who are most vulnerable or do not have access to transportation. These efforts will help us reach our goal of vaccinating at least 70% of Michiganders age 16 and up as quickly as possible.”

Per the release, the 26 colleges and universities partnering with MDHHS are listed below:

Andrews University

Albion College

Central Michigan University

College for Creative Studies

University of Michigan-Detroit

Ferris State University

University of Michigan-Flint

Michigan State University

Western Michigan University

Kalamazoo College

Davenport University

Calvin University

Cornerstone University

Adrian College

Northern Michigan University

Alma College

Oakland University

Lawrence Technological University

Rochester University

Grand Valley State University

Saginaw Valley State University

Eastern Michigan University

Concordia University Ann Arbor

University of Michigan

Wayne State University

Finlandia University

The planned mobile vaccination clinics are listed below:

April 14 Detroit Job Corps Center, 11801 Woodrow Wilson St., Detroit

Shrine of Black Madonna, 7625 Linwood St., Detroit April 15 Historic King Solomon Church, 6100 14 th , Detroit

, Detroit Salvation Army Harbor Light, 3737 Lawton St., Detroit April 16 Ernst T. Ford Field Rec. Center, 10 Pitkin St., Detroit

Wings of Love, 17133 John R St., Detroit April 19 Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, 9000 Woodward, Detroit

Greater New Mt. Moriah, 586 Owen St., Detroit April 20 YPAC/YALA, 2112 Holbrook St., Hamtramck

Kabob House, 11405 Contant St., Hamtramck April 21 Russell Street Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Dr., Detroit

Hyacinth Church, 3151 Farnsworth St., Detroit (Tentative) April 22 New Greater Zion Hill MBC, 18891 St. Louis St., Detroit

Perfecting Church, 7616 Nevada, Detroit

To find a vaccination site in Michigan, visit the Michigan.gov/Coronavirus website.