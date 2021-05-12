MDHHS recommends vaccine providers vaccinate adolescents 12-15-years-old

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services now recommends that vaccine providers start inoculating adolescents 12-15 against the coronavirus.

This comes following a Center of Disease Control (CDC) vote that authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine among children.

“It’s great news to have a safe and effective vaccine available to protect younger Michiganders as we work to eliminate COVID-19 once and for all,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said. “We are incredibly proud that the Pfizer vaccine, which is now approved to protect our children, is manufactured right here in Michigan. As a parent, I encourage all parents with children in this group to have a conversation with your family doctor about the vaccine as soon as possible.

Appointments and walk-ins will be available beginning tomorrow at Ford Field through May 17.

For more information, text EndCOVID to 75049 or call 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Tomorrow, the MDHHS will begin issuing guidance to providers on the use of the vaccine.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in the fight against COVID-19 in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This allows for younger Michiganders to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic. I urge all families to learn more and make an appointment for their tween as soon as possible to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.”

While the Modern vaccine has yet to be authorized for use on children, the company is seeking approval.