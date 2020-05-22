MDHHS releases statement after video-taped beating of elderly man

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is issuing the following statement on the videotaped beating of an elderly man at a facility in Detroit:

Like other viewers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS)

was deeply disturbed by a video that was widely shared on social media showing a man

beating an elderly man who was in his bed at a nursing facility. The department would

like to correct inaccurate information that was shared on social media. The man who is

accused in the assault is not an MDHHS employee, and the attack did not occur at a

department facility. MDHHS staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care for

the patients in our facilities. MDHHS’s Adult Protective Services, which takes very

seriously its duty to protect vulnerable adults from abuse, also gathered pertinent

information resulting in identifying and locating the perpetrator and provided the

information to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and law

enforcement, which led to the arrest.

