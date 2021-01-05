MDHHS reports over 128,000 Covid-19 vaccines administered

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – In the most recent update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, 128,390 doses of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccines have been administered within the state.

This report comes just as the state of Michigan recached 500,000 total cases of Covid-19.

As of now, the MDHHS reports that 379,325 doses of the vaccine have been shipped to medical facilities throughout the state.

Among the top three counties that have administered the most vaccines Oakland, Wayne, and Kent counties have administered the most.

Oakland County: 18,516

Wayne County: 12,501

Kent County: 12,321

These three counties have been among the hardest hit by the virus in Michigan making up over 178,000 total cases within the state.

In Mid Michigan both Ingham and Eaton County have administered a total of 3,078 doses of the vaccine.