MDHHS “reviewing” new CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rolled out new guidance today, suggesting that anyone who is fully vaccinated, doesn’t have to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. This would be two weeks after someone gets their final shot.

It also spells out that people who are fully vaccinated wouldn’t have to limit gatherings or social distance.

“We have all longed for this moment where we can get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC.

6 News reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services about Michigan adopted this guidance. An official from the department said “MDHHS is reviewing this newly released guidance.”

It’s a small step that’s bringing a big sense of hope.

“I think this is a good sign, i think it’s wonderful that we’re starting to return to normal, that means that people are getting vaccinated which i firmly believe in so I’m thankful for that,” said Pamela Jones, a resident of Okemos.

It does however, raise some questions.

“Not everyone is vaccinated, and so I feel like some people who aren’t vaccinated can maybe get away with not wearing a mask so in that case, other people who aren’t vaccinated could still get sick so that’s my concern,” said Stephanie Traudt, a resident of Meridian Township.

So how would someone prove everywhere they go, that they’ve been fully vaccinated? At the federal level, President Joe Biden says they don’t have to. “It’s not an enforcement thing, we’re not going to go out and arrest people,” said President Biden.

Since this is just guidance from the CDC, officials at the state and local levels will make their own decisions on mandates. Businesses and workplaces can also make their own decisions.

If it does become the rule in Michigan, some say they would still mask up.

“In terms of my family, I still have really young children who aren’t able to be vaccinated so we will still continue to wear masks and probably avoid places that we have been avoiding until they are protected and vaccinated,” said Jones.

“For my own well-being and for other people’s peace of mind, I’d probably still wear a mask,” said Traudt.

“I’ll wear it around places that I feel I don’t know the people that I’m around just to make everyone feel safe regardless of what their thought is because me wearing a mask really so other than making them feel comfortable if they prefer I have it on,” said Kevin Schuett, a resident of Meridian Township.