MDHHS to host COVID-19 data update with state epidemiologist

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will host a COVID-19 informational briefing later today, featuring Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, who will provide the public a deeper look into the pandemic here in Michigan.

The doctor will provide an update about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and the trajectory of the virus across the state.

The online presentation will be followed by a brief Q&A session.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. on zoom.