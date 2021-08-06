MDHHS to partner with Dollar General for vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Thursday, July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds it was announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice. The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for use for anyone aged 12 and over. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Dollar General and SnapNurse are partnering to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Beginning Friday August 6, certain Dollar Generals across Michigan will be hosting COVID-19 clinics from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccines will be administered by SnapNurse employees.

SnapNurse is a “tech-enabled healthcare staffing platform.”

“We’ve made significant progress vaccinating more Michigan residents, and we recognize the importance of helping to overcome challenges to vaccination,” said Kerry Ebersole Singh, director of the Protect Michigan Commission in a press release. “This partnership helps to break down barriers of accessing the vaccine by bringing clinics to where people are in our communities, including rural and other communities that are harder to reach”

“Dollar General’s footprint in the state of Michigan provides an opportunity to reach residents in rural and metropolitan communities alike with local access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kelly Blankenship, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations. “We are honored to support this public/private partnership with the State of Michigan and SnapNurse. DG is committed to being a part of the solution to combat COVID-19 and provide greater access to those who are seeking the vaccine.”

“SnapNurse is proud to provide greater access to vaccines throughout the state of Michigan,” said Cherie Kloss, SnapNurse founder and CEO. “Through our tech-enabled staffing platform, we mobilize via SnapClinics in less than 48 hours, providing rapid vaccine access — even in traditionally underserved areas.”

A list of clinics can be found below:

HILLSDALE COUNTY:

• 475 North Main Street; Reading, Michigan

• 505 Marshall Street; Litchfield, Michigan

MONTCALM COUNTY:

• 306 North Main Street; Sheridan

LUCE COUNTY

• 7753 Highway M-123; Newberry, Michigan

GRATIOT COUNTY

• 372 West Saginaw Street; Breckenridge, Michigan

• 5640 Cleveland Road; Middleton, Michigan

MENOMINEE COUNTY

• 5723 US Highway 41; Stephenson, Michigan

INGHAM COUNTY

• 2712 South Cedar Street; Lansing, Michigan

NEWAYGO COUNTY

• 10525 South Warner Avenue; Fremont, Michigan

OSCODA COUNTY

• 1510 Moreau Street; Fairview, Michigan

• 105 East Fourth Street; Mio, Michigan

SAGINAW COUNTY

• 3236 East Holland Road; Saginaw, Michigan