MDHSS, Food Bank mobile pantries to continue in Flint during December

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue providing food pantries to Flint residents throughout December.

MDHHS has provided Flint with mobile food pantries since February 2016, as part of a partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

I am grateful to MDHHS for their ongoing efforts to ensure every family in Michigan is safe and healthy this holiday season. Mobile pantries have been offering nutritious food to Flint residents for five years, and I am proud that they are continuing their efforts this year. We all deserve to have a safe, happy, and healthy holiday season surrounded by loved ones, and I am proud that we are taking action to make that happen.” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Food distribution dates for December are:

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Hwy. Thursday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Hwy. Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at 10 a.m.

End Times, 4002 S. Dort Hwy. Monday, Dec. 6, at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.

American Muslim Community Services, 4800 S. Saginaw St. Saturday, Dec. 11, at 9 a.m.



Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the following Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

To check food distribution schedules, you can visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org, and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.