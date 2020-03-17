MDOC probation agent tests positive for COVID-19

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections was notified that an employee at the Jackson County Probation Office has tested positive for coronavirus disease (2019) COVID-19.

The employee had a recent history of international travel.

This is the first MDOC employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MDOC has been in contact with the individual and the department is proactively working to determine any other employees and probationers that person was in contact with.

“We are glad to hear our employee is feeling better,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “We continue to do all we can to protect the health of our staff, their families and the offenders they supervise.”

Once the positive test was confirmed today, the local health department ordered all Jackson County Probation Office staff to leave their work site and quarantine for the next 14 days.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.