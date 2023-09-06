LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation is giving you the opportunity to voice your opinions on dozens of new road and bridge projects involving its 5-year transportation program, but only until this Friday.

MDOT wants to invest 15.8 Billion dollars in the next 5 years, with 11 billion going to highways, roads, bridges and facilities, and another 4.7 Billion dedicated to public transportation.

Michael Case said this annual document is a resource for elected officials and the community, to see what will be happening and give feedback.

“That really has a big impact on a number of projects and the way they’re planned and eventually constructed. So, it’s really an important process, and one that helps build trust and transparency in MDOT’s planning process,” Case said.

The 5-year draft is available right now to look over and includes projects in the Lansing and Jackson area, like:

Bridge construction on I-96 over Grand River Avenue

Pavement and bridge improvements on us-23 north, from m-14 to I-94

Replacing 17 bridges on us-127, in and around Lansing

pavement reconstruction along I-69 from the Vermontville highway to I-96

If you’d like more specific details on the projects, and to give feedback — MDOT recommends going to the program’s website.