LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced on Friday that it is launching a Safety Service Patrol (SSP) Aug. 1 for freeways in Eaton and Ingham counties.

The SSP, formerly known as the Freeway Courtesy Patrol, will assist motorists and first responders during traffic incidents. This includes crashes, a driver in need of fuel, a flat tire or another emergency.

The SSP will help clear the scene as safely and quickly as possible.

SSP drivers will address incidents they see on the road. They will also be notified by Statewide Transportation Operations Center (STOC) operators and law enforcement of incidents on the road.

“Clearing roadway incidents faster reduces congestion and lessens the potential for secondary crashes,” says MDOT Transportation Operations Center Engineer Stephanie Palmer.

“This is a welcomed benefit for every motorist and first responder on our roadways, and we are pleased to provide this service in the Lansing area,” Palmer says.

Since the SSP is not an on-demand service, there is no phone number nor any other way to request service.

Two SSP drivers will be on watch Monday-Friday from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. A driver will also patrol on select weekends for special events.

The roadways being patrolled are: