LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing lane restrictions in over 63% of its road and bridge projects.

AAA estimates that more than 1.1 million Michiganders will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday weekend, a 7.9% increase from last year.

The restrictions will be lifted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 27 and will be reinstated at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Around 104 of the State’s 165 road projects will have lane restrictions removed.

“As life continues to get back to normal as normal can be coming out of the pandemic, it’s clear folks are going to be doing a lot of traveling this holiday weekend and into the summer,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba in a statement.”We have more work happening than ever thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program, which means more work zones to be aware of. We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in all work zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

While lane restrictions may be lifted, certain pieces of road equipment and shoulder closures may stay in place.