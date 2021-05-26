MDOT lifts traffic restrictions in anticipation of Memorial Day traffic

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on 62% of its construction projects in an effort to ease Memorial Day traffic.

Travel agency AAA predicts 1.1 million Michiganders will travel more than 50 miles away from home for Memorial Day,

From May 28 to June 1, 121 out of 194 road projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

While the restrictions will be lifted, MDOT warns motorists that equipment may still be present.

“With more people getting vaccinated from COVID-19 and restrictions being lifted, we expect more people to get out and travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba in a press release. “MDOT never stopped working during the pandemic and this year we have more work happening than ever thanks to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program. We implore all drivers to slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in work zones. While you’re depending on us to fix the roads, road workers are trusting you with their lives. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home each and every night.”

Per MDOT, the following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.



Upper Peninsula– M-28 in Munising, Alger County, will have a directional detour in place.



– M-129, Chippewa County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Munuscong River south of Pickford via temporary signals.



– US-2 in Bessemer, Gogebic County, has one lane open in alternating directions between Clayberg Street and Old US-2 via temporary signals.



– US-41 in Marquette Township, Marquette County, has one lane closed in each direction from County Road 492 to Washington Street.



– US-41 in Nestoria, Baraga County, will have one lane open in alternating directions between Pine Avenue and King Lake Road via temporary traffic signals.



– US-41 (Townsend Drive) in Houghton, Houghton County, has one lane open in each direction between MacInnes Drive and Pearl Street with a traffic shift.



– US-41, Houghton County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Peepsock Creek south of Houghton via temporary signals.



For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.



Northern Lower Peninsula



– M-22 in Frankfort, Benzie County, is closed between M-115 and 7th Street. Posted detour.



– M-37, Grand Traverse County, has one lane open in each direction south of Traverse City with traffic shifts.



– M-55 in Manistee, Manistee County, is closed between US-31 and Stronach Road and detoured.



– M-115, Wexford County, is closed between M-37 and 9 Mile Road west of Mesick. Detour: M-37, 4 Road and 9 Road.



– US-23 in Cheboygan, Cheboygan County, will have southbound traffic detoured on local streets.



– US-23 in Harrisville, Alcona County, is detoured for through-traffic. Local access is maintained.



– US-31, Charlevoix County, is detoured south of Charlevoix for through-traffic. Local access is maintained.



– US-131 in Boyne Falls, Charlevoix County, is closed from Cherry Hill Road to Skop Road. Local access is maintained.



For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.



West Michigan– I-196 in Grand Rapids has a traffic shift and one lane open in each direction between Ionia and Maryland avenues. Plymouth Avenue is closed over I-196; the westbound I-196 off ramp to Fuller Avenue is closed.



– I-196 in Grand Rapids has the eastbound bridge over the Grand River closed.



– I-196, Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction with southbound traffic shifted over to the northbound side between Holland and Saugatuck. The southbound I-196 on and off ramps at Blue Star Highway (Exit 41) are closed.



– I-196, Allegan County, will have one lane open in each direction over Pier Cove, just south of M-89.



– M-37 (Cherry Valley Avenue), Kent and Barry counties, will have lane closures and a traffic shift from 108th Street to Garbow Road.



– US-31, Muskegon County, will have one lane open in each direction between the Colby Street and Fruitvale Road exits.



– US-31 BR (Pere Marquette Highway), Mason County, is closed just south of US-10.



For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.



Southwest Michigan– I-69, Calhoun County, has one lane closed in each direction at J Drive N. – I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction from I-196 to Britain Avenue with a traffic shift.



– I-94 BL, Berrien County, is closed from Crystal Avenue to I-94. Detour posted.



– M-343 in Richland, Kalamazoo County, has single-lane closures at G Avenue. G Avenue and 27th Street are closed and detoured.



– US-131 BR in Constantine, St. Joseph County, has one lane open over the St. Joseph River between Water Street and Locus Street with a temporary traffic signal.



For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.



Central Michigan and Thumb– I-69, Genesee County, will have two lanes open in each direction between Hammerberg Road and M-54 with a traffic shift.



– I-69, Lapeer County, will have one lane open in each direction between Newark Road and Harvey Road. Ramp closures at M-53 will remain in place with a detour posted.



– I-69, St. Clair County, will have one lane open in each direction between Miller Road and Stapleton Road with traffic shifts. The eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road will remain closed with a posted detour.



– I-75/M-46, Saginaw County, has three open lanes in the peak direction of travel with a moveable barrier wall between I-675 and Hess Road.



– M-52, Saginaw County, has one lane open in alternating directions over Marsh Creek via temporary signals.



– M-65, Arenac County, is closed between US-23 and Main Street in Twining. Detour posted.



For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.



Southern Michigan– I-69, Eaton County, has the following restrictions in place:

– One lane closed in each direction at Baseline Highway.

– One lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift from Ainger Road to Lansing Road.



– I-75, Monroe County, has lane closures under the LaPlaisance Road bridge. Southbound LaPlaisance Road is closed over I-75.



– I-94 in Jackson, Jackson County, has the following restrictions in place:

– The M-106 (Cooper Street) entrance ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.

– Northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) has one lane closed at I-94.

– The northbound US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) ramp to westbound I-94 is closed and detoured.



– US-23/M-14 in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, has one eastbound lane closed over the Huron River for barrier wall repair.



For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.



Metro Detroit



Macomb County



– 11 Mile Road has two lanes open with the right-turn lane closed at M-3.



– I-696 has one lane open on the eastbound exit ramp to M-3.



– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open between 11 Mile Road and Maryland Street.



– M-59 has two lanes open in each direction between Romeo Plank and North Avenue.



Oakland County



– Grand River Avenue will be closed and detoured between Orchard Lake Road and Shiawassee Street for an event.



– I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile and 13 Mile roads.



– I-696 ramps to southbound I-75 are closed.



Wayne County – I-75/M-8 (Davison Freeway) will have the following restrictions in place north of downtown Detroit:

– Northbound I-75 will have two lanes open between Caniff Street and 7 Mile Road.

– Southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between 8 Mile Road and M-8.

– The eastbound M-8 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

– The southbound I-75 ramp to eastbound M-8 is closed.

– The eastbound M-8 service drive is closed from Oakland Avenue to Dequindre Street.

– The westbound M-8 service drive is closed at Dequindre Street.

– M-8 has multiple lane closures in each direction between M-10 and I-75.



– I-75 has the following restrictions in place southwest of downtown Detroit:

– Southbound I-75 has one lane closed from Vernon Highway to Springwells Street.

– Northbound I-75 has one lane closed from Clark Street to Vernon Highway.

– The I-75 service drives are closed between Clark and Dragoon streets.

– The Springwells Street interchange is closed.

– The Livernois Avenue bridge over I-75 is closed.

– The Dragoon Street ramp to northbound I-75 is closed.

– The southbound I-75 ramp to Livernois Avenue/Dragoon Street is closed.

– The Clark Street ramp to southbound I-75 is closed.

– The northbound I-75 ramp to Clark Street is closed.

– The Clark Street bridge over I-75 is closed.



– I-94 will have the following restrictions in place east of downtown Detroit:

– The Frontenac Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Burns Street bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Cadillac Avenue bridge over I-94 and the service drive is closed.

– The Second Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed.

– The eastbound exit ramp to French Road is closed.

– The French Road ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.



– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has the ramp to eastbound I-94 closed.



– M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has one lane open in each direction at Randolph Street.



– M-10 has the southbound ramp to Elmhurst Street closed.



– M-53 (Van Dyke Street) has the ramps to eastbound and westbound I-94 closed.



– US-12 (Michigan Avenue) has two lanes open in each direction between Beech Daly Road and US-24 (Telegraph Road).