EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thursday’s meeting at Red Ceder Elementary is giving people a chance to take a closer look at the proposed sites of noise barriers, as well as hear findings from a noise study conducted earlier this year.

MDOT officials say the major construction project would tackle rebuilding the highway between I-96 to I-496 in Ingham and Clinton counties. In addition, ramp repairs and work on 35 bridges are also on the list.

But on Thursday, officials were hoping to hear from people about a project that would also add a noise barrier within the corridor

“We’re interested in what the folks feel about the traffic noise environment and if they are impacted by traffic noise, and the noise barrier meets the criteria for their neighborhood, we absolutely want that input if they want that traffic noise barrier,” said MDOT noise specialist Tom Zurburg.

People familiar with the project say that, if approved, the noise barrier project would happen alongside road construction. MDOT says you can submit your own comments online and mail through November 17.