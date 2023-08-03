LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new draft Five-Year Transportation Program (5YTP) for 2024-2028, posted by the Michigan Department of Transportation Thursday, is now available on the website and will soon be open for public comment. There is also an interactive map.

Now that the State Transportation Commission has approved the draft, it will be open for public comment on the website from Aug. 7-Sept. 8.

The 5YTP must be delivered to the Michigan Legislature by March 1. It helps to develop the annual state budget, MDOT said.

The document contains a list of planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program, as well as information on the public transportation, rail and aviation programs.

Highlights of the 5YTP include:

$10.9 billion in Highway Program projects, focused primarily on repairing and rebuilding MDOT roads and bridges

$3.7 billion for the Public Transportation Program, covering local bus, intercity bus, marine passenger, vanpooling, port, freight rail and passenger rail

$989 million for the Aeronautics Program, including federal, state and local aviation programs

A list of Highway Program construction projects planned for funding over the next five years

Highlights on MDOT Highway, Public Transportation and Aeronautics projects contributing to MDOT’S focus on equity and inclusion, transportation resiliency and pedestrian and bicycle improvements

To request accommodations in order to participate for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written or other assistance, you can contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov.