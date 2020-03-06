MDOT reminds motorists to be alert as clocks ‘spring forward’

It is that time of year again to reset your clocks for daylight savings time.

Beginning Sunday March 8, you’ll need to program your clock one hour ahead.

With daylight savings time taking effect, the Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be hyper-aware of pedestrians, joggers and bicyclists.

Sunrise will occur one hour later, so it will be dark in the morning when early-morning exercisers are out and about.

“Driving through school zones becomes more challenging for motorists during the first week of the time change,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “Pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists should wear brighter, reflective clothing in order to be seen more easily, and those behind the wheel need to pay close attention and eliminate distractions while driving.”

Additionally, MDOT would like to remind motorists that bicyclists are allowed to ride on most roadways in Michigan. Bicyclists are reminded that they are required to obey all traffic laws, signs and signals.

A person riding a bike on a highway or street at less than the existing speed of traffic should try to ride as close as possible to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 6,283 pedestrian deaths and 857 bicyclist deaths resulting from traffic crashes in 2018.

These incidents were 3.4 percent and 6.3 percent increases, respectively, from the previous year.

NHTSA’s data showed that most of the pedestrian fatalities (76 percent) and bicyclist fatalities (50 percent) occurred during dark conditions between 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m.

In Michigan, there were 145 pedestrian fatalities and 21 bicyclist fatalities in traffic crashes, with 78 percent pedestrian fatalities and 57 percent bicyclist fatalities involved in traffic crashes that occurred during dark conditions.