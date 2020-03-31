MDOT set to begin reconstruction to I-496

The $50 million project officially starts tomorrow. East Bound I-496 will close for construction from I-96 to Lansing Road, and is scheduled to remain closed until July.

The work will include restructuring the freeway with new pavement along with preventative maintenance on all bridges. Work will begin right away on removing pavement, and bridge demolition.

Traffic will be affected in several ways. Eastbound I-496 will be detoured via I-96 to Lansing Road. Ramps to eastbound I-496 will also be closed from I-96, Creyts, and Waverly road.

This all comes as the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association is asking the governor to deem all construction projects as non-essential, so workers can stay protected from the Coronavirus, but the state says it is taking extra safety precautions.

“I’m sure Covid-19 will play a factor in the overall progress, and schedule of the project, but we are working extensively with the contractor right now to highlight, and identify operations that the contractor can still perform on the job while practicing all the required social distancing, and safety precautions that are needed to keep people safe,” said Manager at the Lansing Transportation Service Center, Greg Losch.



Below is a link to maps and alternate routes.

https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9640_97636—F,00.html