MDOT shifting highway traffic on I-69

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning this morning, the Michigan Department of Transportation is shifting northbound I-69 traffic onto the southbound I-69 lanes in Eaton County.

MDOT officials say, this work is part of an ongoing $210 million investment.

The goal is to rebuild I-69 between Island highway in Charlotte and I-94 in Marshall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Governor Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program.

The program helps rebuild the state highways and bridges critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic.

Today’s mini-project will be completed this afternoon while the overall project will be finished in 2023.