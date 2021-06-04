MDOT to receive nearly $1 million for bridge bundling contract

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is getting nearly $1 million from Washington D.C. for a process called “bridge bundling.”

That’s when a state puts a bunch of projects into a single contract to save on costs,just like how buying in bulk saves you money at the supermarket.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls it an innovative and cost-effective way to fund infrastructure projects. According to our media partners at Mlive.com, Michigan is one of seven states to get this kind of grant money from the Federal Highway Administration.