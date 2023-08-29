LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — In another week, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing multiple ramps along US-23 in the Bright area, as part of a stage shift on the Flex Route project.

On Sept. 5, MDOT will close the following:

The northbound US-23 ramp to eastbound I-96, with a detour via westbound I-96 and Spencer Road to eastbound I-96

The eastbound/westbound Lee Road ramp to northbound US-23, with a detour via southbound US-23 and Silver Lake Road to northbound US-23

The northbound US-23 ramp to Lee Road, which will remain closed until Sept. 19

In addition, northbound US-23 will have a lane closed from Silver Lake Road to I-96.

The work is part of MDOT’s continuing $162 million investment to extend the US-23 Flex route from north of 8 Mile Road to I-96.

The project includes less than 7.5 miles of hot-mix asphalt rebuilding and improvements, shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, bridge replacement and improvements at nine structures, according to MDOT.

The US-23 flex Route Phase 2 extension is focusing on traffic safety, operations, infrastructure conditions and the directional peak period congestion along the US-23 corridor, the department said.