MDOT: Worker road deaths on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite fewer vehicles out-and-about because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, there have been more road and work-zone deaths.

One of those deadly crashes happened hear in mid-Michigan on September 24th, when a 40-year old worker from Gladwin was hit and killed while working on Sherwood Highway, over I-69 in Eaton County.

The increase in crashes and fatalities comes at a time when the Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a 20-percent decrease in overall statewide traffic volumes because of the ongoing pandemic.

As of this month, state officials say 730 people have died on Michigan roads.

That’s an increase of 58 deaths compared to this time last year.