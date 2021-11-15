Meat processing businesses see boom as firearm hunting season begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thousands of hunters are making their way through woods around the state as the first day of firearms deer season kicks off.

This is adding more work for DNR officers at deer check locations and meat processors.

At the Bath Township senior center the township’s Park and Recreation office hosted a buck pole contest. Young and adult hunters were invited to bring their catch of the day to be judged and compete for prizes.

Judges were not the only officials taking a look at deer. 6 News spoke to a DNR officer earlier that explains the importance of the hunt for conservatio, and many of the deer hunted will end up at meat processing businesses. One processor in EatonRapids says its be a busy day for his family owned shop.

“A lot of our management of our deer population occur, during this 16 day period. So the November 15th time frame is really almost like a sacred time for a lot of deer hunters,” said DNR officer Chad Stewart.

If you missed your chance to bag a buck today, the season continues from today through November .

