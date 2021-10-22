Meat processing company recalls more than 24K pounds of frozen lamb

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for AFFCO USA, Importer of Record is recalling 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products.

Courtesy: USDA

The lamb was not presented for import re-inspection, the USDA announced yesterday.

The product was imported on July 12, in cardboard boxes weighing between between 33 to 39 pounds. Each box containing frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products, bearing the shipping mark M1353023.

Each box has the New Zealand establishment seal “SPM135.” These items were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered during routine Food Safety and Inspection Service surveillance of imported products.

If you have purchased some lamb product, either throw it away or return it to the respective place of purchase for a refund.

No reactions to the lamb have been reported to date. The USDA says to contact a doctor if you have a concerning reaction to the lamb product.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Andrew Kopic, President, AFFCO USA at 904-263-4971.