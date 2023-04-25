The new development project in Haslett will include 289 residential units. (Graphic/MEDC)

HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has approved a proposal to redevelop a 19-acre vacant property in the Village of Haslett business district.

The redevelopment would occur near the intersections of Haslett and Marsh roads.

SP Holding Company, LLC’s development project will build 289 market-rate residential units, including apartments, stacked flats and townhomes, and about 21,250 square feet of commercial space, including two new restaurants and a community center.

Additionally, the company said the project will implement about 91,825 square feet of new public infrastructure, including a public plaza, dog park, green spaces and public sidewalks.

Total project costs are estimated at nearly $68 million.