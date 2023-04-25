HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has approved a proposal to redevelop a 19-acre vacant property in the Village of Haslett business district.

The redevelopment would occur near the intersections of Haslett and Marsh roads.

  • The new development project in Haslett will include 289 residential units. (Graphic/MEDC)
SP Holding Company, LLC’s development project will build 289 market-rate residential units, including apartments, stacked flats and townhomes, and about 21,250 square feet of commercial space, including two new restaurants and a community center.

Additionally, the company said the project will implement about 91,825 square feet of new public infrastructure, including a public plaza, dog park, green spaces and public sidewalks.

Total project costs are estimated at nearly $68 million.