Medical Marijuana registry card application fee reduced

The registration fee for medicinal marijuana cards has been lowered, according to an announcement made by the Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) today.

The agency said the new rules now in affect for the Medicinal Marijuana Act lower the registry card application fee by 33 percent. That means the patient application fee for a 2-year card is now $40, down from the $60 it was priced at.

The new rule also eliminates the $25 fee associated with processing the background check and the $10 fee to replace, update or add and remove a caregiver.

Additionally, the renewal period for patients has increased from 60 to 90 days.

“The new changes come after the MRA expanded the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) online processes to allow marijuana patients in Michigan who apply for their marijuana registry card online to use their approval email as a temporary substitute for valid registry card in order to obtain their medication the same day they are approved,” a MRA press release stated.

To utilize this online service please visit www.michigan.gov/mmp and note the following:

A patient’s certifying physician must have an online account with the MMMP

A patient must register for an online account

The patient must submit an online application

If you have questions about the temporary card or about the online application process, please call the Marijuana Regulatory Agency MMMP Division at 517-284-6400.