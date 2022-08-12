LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Bill Weasley!

Bill came to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter from another shelter.

He is very shy and is almost always hiding. He is looking for a very special adopter who wants to give a frightened cat a home.

The shelter has had him quite a while and he is just not settling in. He needs someone who is willing to give him the time he needs to feel safe.

He is a very sweet boy looking for a second chance!

He is about 1 year old, neutered and vaccinated. You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.