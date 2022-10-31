Domanic is an athletic 15-year-old boy looking for his forever home.

Domanic is a sports fanatic. He plays basketball and football and has one heck of a throwing arm. He got into sports through his brother, Austin.

He loves to talk to his siblings – all four of them. He’s a math whiz and enjoys a good challenge.

Like a lot of kids, Domanic is a Minecraft fan and he wants to work in a restaurant when he gets older.

Domanic is a former Boy Scout and wants to continue being a Scout. He’s looking for a loving family with a mom, dad other kids. Domanic, of course, would also like to stay close to his brothers.

You can learn more about him by clicking here.