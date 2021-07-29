Meet Jackson mayoral candidate: Laura Dwyer Schlecte

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– 6 News is continuing our coverage on local elections. Here’s what you need to know about Jackson mayoral candidate Laura Dwyer Schlecte.

“If people decide that I’m the right person for the job, I will not let them down,” said Schlecte.

Born and raised in Jackson, Schlecte says she’s ready to get to work for the city as the new mayor. She already holds a position as an elected official for the city. She’s a city council member that represents the 4th ward. She was originally elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2019.

Through her time on council, she’s worked with different mayors, city managers, and council members. She also owns a real estates company and a small business downtown.

“My daughter and I opened a small boutique in downtown Jackson in 2015,” said Schlecte.

She says there’s a lot of issues she wants to tackle but on the top of her list, is getting the city fiscally back on track after the pandemic. “We’ve got a big chunk of money from the pandemic, that we’ve gotten and if we’re not responsible and make that do more than what we actually have, we will be missing an opportunity,” said Schlecte.

After that, she wants to help reduce crime rates in the city and work on infrastructure.

“With the lead line requirement by the state, a lot of municipalities have dealt with it, but Jackson has not so we have to deal with that and along with that comes fixing and maintaining our roads,” said Schlecte.

Another priority is rebuilding neighborhoods. “If you walk the street and you have three houses on a block where there should be 10 houses, it feels dangerous, it feels empty and there’s a void and we need to fill that void with some infill,” Schlecte added.

She’s been a real estate agent for decades and she says that gives her an edge and allows her to really know the city of Jackson and where there’s room for growth. But growth is what Schlecte says she’s about and wants to help make a difference in her hometown.

“I absolutely love making a difference and I want to be able to in my retirement to sit back and say yeah I made a difference in the city of Jackson,” said Schlecte.