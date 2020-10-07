Meet Lucas Raymond, the newest Detroit Red Wing

Steve Yzerman’s dream of rebuilding the Detroit Red Wings into the power it used to be back in the late 1990’s and early 2000’s continued on Tuesday night in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

At No. 4 overall the Wings selected forward Lucas Raymond.

#RedWings select Lucas Raymond with fourth overall pick in 2020 #NHLDraft; Swedish winger made professional debut with Frolunda as a 16-year-old.



📰 » https://t.co/FYwEcyYb10 pic.twitter.com/pMLnvmUnBU — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 7, 2020

Described as a mix between Artemi Panarin and Mitch Marner the 5’11 170 pound left winger (though he shoots right) played most of 2019-20 in the Swedish Hockey League, registering 10 points in 33 games with Frolunda.

Oh, and he’s a gamer. In the 2019 IIHF World U18 Championships he scored the OT winner in the gold medal game to lift Sweden past Russia.

Now that he’s a Wing, what does Raymond know about Detroit’s roster? Has he ever crossed paths with players like Dylan Larkin?

“I’ve never really crossed paths with them in that way,” said Raymond. “I have watched a lot of (those players) highlights. I think they have a lot of great young guys and play a really fast game.”

The Wings have three picks in the second round and 10 total: Rounds 2-7 begin Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.