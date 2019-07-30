Meet the candidates running for Lansing City Council

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — Five candidates are in the final stretch hoping to secure two At-Large seats on the Lansing City Council.

Candidates include incumbents Carol Wood and Patricia Spitzley. Three others– Yanice Jackson-Long, Terry Eagle, and Julee M. Rodocker are running against them.

Wood has been with the council for almost twenty years. She joined with the goal of being a voice for the neighborhoods and feels that despite being with the council for so long, it doesn’t put her at an advantage.

“I look at it as you have to go out there and make sure that the people recognize who are, what you’ve done and hopefully will support who you are and what you’ve accomplished over the years,” Wood said.

Spitzley’s goal is to continue to focus her efforts on the city’s tax base.

“I am passionate about making sure we increase our tax base so that we can provide critical services to our Lansing residents. My responsibility is for the entire city of Lansing and so I ask questions that I think that the residents are asking and try to be a good representative for them,” Spitzley said.

Yanice Jackson-Long is one of three others running against Wood and Spitzley. She currently works at the office for the Ingham County Treasurer.

“One of the things that I’m concerned with is the poverty level. I think there are a lot of people marginalized due to race, gender, and socioeconomic status. The people, I want to be a voice for them. They’re the core of our city,” Jackson-Long said.

Another candidate, Terry Eagle, has a Master’s in public administration. He’s blind and an advocate for people with disabilities.

“I’m really big on term limits and the two incumbents I think have been in there too long, so I decided to give them a challenge. A couple things that I’m really interested in is recycling, the roads, and the neighborhoods,” Eagle said.

Julee Rodocker also hopes to join the council. She’s a Lansing native who has spent 32 years as a businesswoman. She currently works for Consumers Energy.

“I’m very focused on not leaving anyone behind. We focus on race and I think that’s so important but there’s other things of importance as well as far as true inclusion. People with disabilities, our elderly, our youth, LGBTQ plus community,” Rodocker said.

Full interviews from each candidate can be found here.

The primary election will take place on Aug 6th. For a full list of polling locations click here.