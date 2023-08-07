EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Members of the community are invited to meet the applicants for East Lansing’s next City Manager.

The meet and greet will be held on Aug. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC), 819 Abbot Road in the executive conference room on the second floor of the building.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and submit confidential feedback for the consideration of the East Lansing City Council.

In April, the East Lansing City Council chose the Michigan Municipal League to lead the search for the next permanent City Manager.

The five finalists for the position are:

Robert V. Belleman

Timothy Dempsey

Adam T. Kline

Collin F. Mays

Michael Silverman

Those who would like to attend the meet and greet are asked to RSVP with Tammy Verchereau at tvercher@cityofeastlansing.com.