EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MSU hockey team had a successful senior night after sweeping Notre Dame in front of a sold-out crowd.

As the Spartans rack up wins at Munn Ice Arena, fraternal twins and teammates Cole and Christian Krygier are having a great year for themselves.

They sat down with the Coaches Show to discuss growing up in a family filled with Big 10 athletes and talked about what led to them deciding to lace up their skates for MSU.

“From a young age, our parents wanted us in sports. It’s a healthy thing for a kid to be in, you have a schedule and it teaches you how to be a teammate. We were all competitive as kids and fighting all the time – that competitive edge allowed us all to succeed,” Cole Krygier said.

Cole Krygier said coming to MSU was an easy choice, as the brothers are Michigan natives and were admittedly never fans of the rival Wolverines.

