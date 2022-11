LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Tyrolese!

Tyrolese is a friendly girl with a twinkle in her eye.

She’s quite vocal when she wants attention and absolutely delighted when she gets it!

She’s energetic and just a touch sassy, she’ll be a fun companion for an active family.

She is one year old, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You may also inquire about her by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370. Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.