LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Potter Park Zoo has a new man on campus–well, a new male together. His name is Vikentii, and he’s a 14-year-old, 300-pound Amur tiger, better known as a Siberian tiger.

Although Vikentii took Timmy the Tiger’s place at Potter Park, Timmy is doing just fine at the Louisville Zoo, where he has a mate.

“Timmy was a great cat; he had so many quirks and was a joy to work with,” said Carolyn Schulte, zookeeper for carnivores and primates at Potter Park Zoo. “We’re so happy that he gets to go somewhere that takes great care of their animals and where he gets to have a girlfriend.”

Vikentii is the newest cat at Potter Park Zoo. (WLNS)

You may be concerned that Vikentii’s been taken away from his family–but, like many of us, this big cat is a longer. “Tigers are solitary, so that means in the wild they would not spend much time with each other, other than breeding season, mother with cubs or when defending territory.”

If you’re like us, you probably want to give this cutie a big hug–but he’s still very dangerous. And to make his cuteness even harder to resist, he’s like a big house cat, sleeping most of the day and even purring.

“He seems to really enjoy scents,” said Schulte. “I lived with a cat who really loved nutmeg, so we have been trying that out with him, and he also loves nutmeg. So he will go over, lick it, rub on it and he will keep coming back to those spots to kind of smell it again.”

If you want to see Vikentii in person, the winter is your perfect chance, as he loves the snow and will be outside more often during the cold seasons.

“Amur tigers and some of our other species, like arctic Fox and otters, are very active during the winter. So, if you’re hesitant about it, just bundle up, come out with some hand warmers and come visit the animals at Potter Park,” said Schulte.