LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Nobody in America had the winning Powerball lottery ticket on Wednesday night — meaning the combined jackpot for that lottery and the Mega Millions grows to approximately 1-point-4 billion dollars this weekend.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth $750 million dollars, the second-highest jackpot in the game’s history.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $640 million dollars.