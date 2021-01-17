Mega Millions jackpot estimated to be $850M

ADRIAN, Mich (WLNS) --- Adrian Police are investigating the death of 2 males.

Around 10:30 A.M. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Frank St in the city of Adrian on a welfare check.

A person of interest in the deaths has been identified and located.

The person of interest left the scene in a vehicle and then later crashed.

The person of interest was later found just a short distance away and taken into custody without incident.

Adrian Police were assisted by Lenawee County Sheriff Department, Mason Township Police, Michigan State Police, RHINO, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses that not yet made a statement to police, should contact Detective Sergeant Rufner at (517) - 264 - 4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

The details of this investigation are ongoing, stay with 6 news as we continue to follow this.