Mega Millions jackpot estimated to be $850M

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — The is no Mega Millions winner from the drawing on Friday and now the next jackpot is estimated to be $850 million.

The next drawing is on January 19th.

The numbers for the drawing on Friday night were 03, 11,12, 38, 43, with a Mega Ball of 15.

Your odds of winning Friday night’s jackpot was 1 in 302,575,350 according to the Mega Millions website.

Even if you didn’t match all your numbers, you can still win some cash if you have some winning numbers.

