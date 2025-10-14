LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — No one has matched all six numbers to win the $600 million Mega Millions jackpot. The lucky winner could be selected during Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Michigan Lottery says that if a player wins tonight, it would be the fifth time the jackpot has been won in 2025 and would mark the largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year.

The last winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased on June 27 in Virginia, which paid out a $348 million jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by a lottery club in Oakland County. The club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan.

Lottery retailers throughout the state will be selling Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets may also be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.