LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Mega Millions jackpot is set at $940 million for tonight’s drawing. The cash option would be about $472 million.

If someone wins tonight’s jackpot, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot won this year. In January, a Maine resident won a $1.348 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

Tonight’s drawing will be the 29th drawing since the jackpot was last won. Since then, more than 23 million tickets have won smaller prizes.

In Michigan, a player won $1 million in the July 21 drawing.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 when an Oakland County lottery club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Lottery retailers in the state of Michigan will be selling Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. tonight. Tickets can also be purchased on the Michigan Lottery website.