LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Mega Millions jackpot has expanded to $660 million. The cash option, in place of annuity payments, has a cash payout of $376 million.

It is the largest Mega Millions jackpot this year. In January, a ticket purchased in California netted a player a $421 million prize.

Drawings for the Mega Millions jackpot take place Tuesday and Friday evenings

