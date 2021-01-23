Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan wins $1 billion

A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. on January 13th. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

MICHIGAN (WXYZ) — Someone in Michigan has a billion reasons to celebrate Saturday morning.

There was one jackpot-winning ticket sold in Friday’s $1 billion Mega Millions lottery, that’s according to our ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit.

Right now, there’s no word where the winning ticket was sold, but the winner will also have the option of choosing the cash option worth $739.6 million.

The winning lottery numbers are 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and the Megaball is 24.

