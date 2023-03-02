EAGLE TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – Talk of a mega site that could bring thousands of jobs to Eagle Township has officials taking a closer look at how it could affect rural communities.

On Thursday, people listened to project managers discuss how they want to turn more than 1,000 acres of land into the next major high-tech plant.

Residents said they want none of the proposed changes claiming concerns over the loss of farmland and damage to the environment.

“When this land is gone, this farming land that’s been farmed for hundreds of years is gone, it’s gone forever. It’s never coming back,” said resident Matt Bedard.

His concern about turning farmland into manufacturing sites echoed in conversations between residents and consultants brought in by Clinton County.

Local officials invited township residents to share their thoughts as they look to amend the comprehensive plan that guides zoning and other land regulations.

The study was sparked by business leaders with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership hoping to draw high-tech manufacturing to mid-Michigan.

The proposed Michigan Manufacturing Innovation Campus would span more than 1,000 acres, with a portion of land owned by Michigan State University.

LEAP members said the site’s placement is a strong selling point with MSU, an airport and a major highway nearby.

“And this particular site is already sandwiched in between already industrialized spaces so it’s actually an opportunity to mitigate going further out anywhere and preserving agriculture in a larger scale,” said LEAP Chief Strategic Officer Victoria Meadows.

Yet signs and clothing opposing any massive development pointed to the skepticism in the community. Despite the potential job opportunities, those who call Eagle Township home are asking for the site to be built elsewhere.

“I think a lot of citizens here are frustrated, they feel almost helpless and it’s a last-minute ditch effort to spot whatever is going in here,” said resident Jerad Marble.

A member of the planning commission said there is a lot more ahead to any changes in land use.

In the next few months, paper and online surveys collected through March 9 will be reviewed to help draft a plan for the future of the site.