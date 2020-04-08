Meijer closing early on Easter Sunday

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — All Meijer locations are closing early on Easter Sunday to give team members the opportunity to spend time with their families.

The retailer’s hours on Easter Sunday will be as follows:

Meijer Stores: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer Pharmacies: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meijer Express fuel stations: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Pay-at-the-Pump fuel purchases will be available 24 hours)

On Monday, April 13, Meijer Stores will resume hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Special shopping hours for senior citizens and customers with chronic health conditions will continue from 7-8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and special shopping hours for first responders and other essential workers will continue from 7-8 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.