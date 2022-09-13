Sculptures by Mark Mennin on display at Meijer Gardens.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park is presenting a selection of works by sculptor Mark Mennin as part of the annual ArtPrize competition.

This year’s ArtPrize contest begins on Thursday and goes until Oct 2.

Mennin’s installation, titled “Embedded,” is the official ArtPrize entry at Meijer Gardens.

The sculptor’s extended exhibition, “Written in Stone,” runs until Nov. 27.

“Embedded” is made of three oversized stone beds located in a plaza near Meijer Gardens’ welcome center. The beds were created to toy with the perception of what is hard or soft, and what is heavy or light.

“Mark Mennin’s Embedded installation perfectly embodies the spirit of ArtPrize. These sculpted stone beds are engaging and thought-provoking, and invite us to connect with the physical world,” said Suzanne Ramljak, Chief Curator at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Meijer Gardens is one of the official venues for ArtPrize 2022.

Contest exhibition areas are free, but other areas require standard admission fees.