Meijer hiring 200 at Lansing-East Lansing-area stores

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS ) — Meijer is hiring more than 200 new team members in the Lansing and East Lansing-area stores.

The opportunities at 10 stores in Lansing and East Lansing areas include part-time and short term (seasonal) positions that range from cashiers and third-shift stockers to meat cutters, cake decorators.

Additionally, the stores are looking for team members to assist with its Meijer Pickup service. Starting pay is based on experience level and specific skills.

Meijer team members receive weekly pay, team member discounts, paid parental leave, educational reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. They also have career advancement opportunities, access to health insurance options and the option for 401k retirement planning.

Meijer was recently named one of the Midwest’s “Great Places to Work” for the second year in a row.

Competitive starting hourly wage will vary on experience level and specific skills.

Potential candidates can also begin the hiring process by applying online at https://jobs.meijer.com/